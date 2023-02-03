National Bankshares Raises Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.21.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.86, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.18 and a one year high of C$15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 9.31.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

