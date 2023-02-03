Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has raised its dividend by an average of 78.8% annually over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NGVC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,972. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.