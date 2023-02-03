Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.88 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $2,371.31 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0647 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00229656 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00100173 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00063732 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004260 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000429 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,400,998 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.