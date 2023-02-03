NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,604.80

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,604.80 ($19.82) and traded as low as GBX 1,570 ($19.39). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,585 ($19.58), with a volume of 14,497 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,604 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,589.63. The firm has a market cap of £734.30 million and a P/E ratio of 2,178.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. NB Private Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 121.70%.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

