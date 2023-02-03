NEAR Protocol Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.45 or 0.00010423 BTC on popular exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $201.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00090300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062072 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024898 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,199,805 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 852,798,785 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.45254903 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $213,550,127.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

