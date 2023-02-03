Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Nelnet has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NNI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.60. 2,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,683. The company has a current ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 58.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.65. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $99.49.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $395.19 million for the quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nelnet from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nelnet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 45,030 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

