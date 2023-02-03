NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.