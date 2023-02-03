NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.
NetScout Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems
NetScout Systems Company Profile
NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.