New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 158,022 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,534 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.42% of F5 worth $35,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in F5 by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,263 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in F5 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total value of $239,518.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,985.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,586 shares of company stock worth $2,627,023. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $156.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.30. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

