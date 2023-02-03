New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,015,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,013 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.