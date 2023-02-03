New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $37.44 Million Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.29% of Catalent worth $37,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Catalent by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Catalent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,501 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT opened at $56.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $115.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.01.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

