New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,253 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,462 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $39,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,758 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,067 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 37.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,557 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EA stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.