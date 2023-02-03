New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,926 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,926 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $41,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 11,019.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 22,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Entegris by 3.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $141.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Entegris had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Entegris from $120.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.