New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,828 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,828 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.30% of Carlisle Companies worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $257.29 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $214.05 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Carlisle Companies from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

Featured Stories

