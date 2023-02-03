NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $366.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,417. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $370.58.

Institutional Trading of NewMarket

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in NewMarket by 51.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

