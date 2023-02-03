Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Newpark Resources worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 252.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donald Win Young acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,547.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 40,251 shares of company stock worth $158,849 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NR opened at $4.34 on Friday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter. Newpark Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 4.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

