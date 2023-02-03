Nexo Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00003454 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $457.04 million and $8.38 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

