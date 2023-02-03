NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $1,812,490.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,392.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NEE traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,007,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,058. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.84. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Stories

