Nexum (NEXM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 57.7% lower against the dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and $35,925.75 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00420141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.12 or 0.28656877 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00464035 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

