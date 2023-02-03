Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins began coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Nexus Industrial REIT stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

