Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 57.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $17.69. 21,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,636. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

