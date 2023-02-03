Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lowered by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.05.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $98.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $76.15 and a 12-month high of $127.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

