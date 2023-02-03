Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $34.71

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$34.71 and last traded at C$35.05, with a volume of 165189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NPI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.15.

Northland Power Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.22. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$555.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

