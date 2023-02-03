Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NOC. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.75.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

NOC stock opened at $440.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.25. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $367.00 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.