NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NWH.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cormark reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.56.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.30 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

