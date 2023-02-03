Notis McConarty Edward Buys 105 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Notis McConarty Edward lifted its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises 2.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.01. 228,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,031. Nestlé S.A. has a 1-year low of $102.78 and a 1-year high of $133.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 126 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

