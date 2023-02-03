Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE MMP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.78. The company had a trading volume of 742,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.