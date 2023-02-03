Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.24. 1,445,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,774,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $258.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at AbbVie

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

