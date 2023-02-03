Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.64 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,782 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,428,984. The company has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $147.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

