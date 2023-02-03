Notis McConarty Edward Has $3.20 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,436 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,618,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,849. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

