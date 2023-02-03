Notis McConarty Edward Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briar Hall Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,760,529,000 after purchasing an additional 520,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,489,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,740,000 after acquiring an additional 67,298 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.29.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.74. The stock had a trading volume of 276,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

