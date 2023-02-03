Notis McConarty Edward Sells 686 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,856,000 after purchasing an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after purchasing an additional 497,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.07. The company had a trading volume of 221,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,624. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.31.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

