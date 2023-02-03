Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.43 and last traded at C$7.25. Approximately 61,666 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 30,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Up 12.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$405.04 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.67.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

