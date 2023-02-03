Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,517,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989,744 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 769.6% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,142,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after acquiring an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.34 on Friday, reaching $136.68. 229,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,370. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 76.00% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

