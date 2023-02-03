Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Gap Down to $13.26

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.26, but opened at $12.46. Nurix Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 24,494 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

