Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. The stock had a trading volume of 74,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,619. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $189,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.