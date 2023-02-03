Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NUW remained flat at $14.40 on Friday. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,876. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

