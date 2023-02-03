Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NUW remained flat at $14.40 on Friday. 8,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,876. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
