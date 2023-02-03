Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 77,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 17.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

