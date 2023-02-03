Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
NCA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.01. 77,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,193. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $9.84.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
