Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JFR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth $324,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 199.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $85,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

