Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:JFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 57,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
