Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
JGH stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,943. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.
About Nuveen Global High Income Fund
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
