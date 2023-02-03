Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NMS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $15.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:NMS Get Rating ) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

