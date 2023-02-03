Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JLS stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. 1,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

