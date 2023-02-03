Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NNY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,510. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.
About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
