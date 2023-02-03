Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NNY stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 24,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,510. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $9.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

