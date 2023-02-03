Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 100,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,730. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPS. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.