Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JPS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 100,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,730. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $9.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
About Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.