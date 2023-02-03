Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 151,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,704. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.