Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.02. 151,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,704. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,436,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 115,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

