Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. 195,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $15.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth $144,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the period.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

