Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 36,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,608. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $6.06.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Senior Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 38,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $187,219.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,659.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 176.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

