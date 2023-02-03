Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE JSD traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,335. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 62,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

