Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NBB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $227,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.