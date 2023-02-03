Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE NBB traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,520. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.49. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $21.33.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
