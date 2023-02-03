Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.36. 178,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,416% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.33.
Nuvei Stock Up 1.6 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.40.
Nuvei Company Profile
Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.