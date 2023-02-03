Nuways Analysts Give ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) a €49.00 Price Target

ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) received a €49.00 ($53.26) target price from research analysts at Nuways in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nuways’ price target suggests a potential upside of 145.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on ZEAL Network in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

TIM stock opened at €20.00 ($21.74) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75. ZEAL Network has a 52-week low of €16.00 ($17.39) and a 52-week high of €24.40 ($26.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

